Tourist from Uttar Pradesh Dies at Lumding Railway Station in Assam

In a distressing event, a 65-year-old man, identified as Naresh Rajput, collapsed and tragically passed away on platform number 3 at Lumding Railway Station in Assam. The incident, suspected to be linked to high blood pressure exacerbated by the scorching heat, occurred on Thursday.
Naresh Rajput, a resident of Katghar Mahabulla Ganj in Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh, was on a solo tour to Assam when the unfortunate incident unfolded. His identity was confirmed through Aadhaar card data, revealing him as the son of Ramsawroop Rajput.
Prompt response from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Lumding railway station followed the incident. The railway authorities swiftly recovered the body and initiated efforts to notify the deceased's family members in Uttar Pradesh.
Personal belongings belonging to Naresh Rajput were also secured by the railway police and are currently under their custody. According to available information, the late Naresh Rajput was a businessman by profession.
This sudden demise serves as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with traveling in extreme weather conditions, urging travelers to prioritize their health and safety while embarking on journeys.