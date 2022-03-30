Assam: Toll Fees to Increase by 15% from April 1

After the hike in petrol and diesel prices, the government has now decided to increase the toll fees from April 1, 2022.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to increase the toll fees by 15%.

Under the new revised rates, several toll plazas in Assam will charge higher toll fees.

According to reports, in Sonapur Toll Gate, the toll tax for cars, jeeps, vans, light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 115 to Rs 130 (for a single journey).

The toll tax for light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus has been increased from Rs 185 to Rs 205 (for a single journey).

For buses or trucks (two axles), the toll tax for a single journey has been revised from Rs 395 to Rs 430.

Fee for single journey for the commercial vehicles registered within the district, the new revised rates for car, jeep, van, the light motor vehicle has been increased from Rs 60 to 65. For Light Commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus the toll tax has been increased from Rs 95 to Rs 105.

In Raha Toll Gate, the toll tax for cars, jeeps, vans, light motor vehicles has been revised from Rs 95 to Rs 110 from April 1 (for a single journey).

Also Read: Assam: 1 Criminal Injured in Police Firing in Goalpara

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus, the toll tax has been revised from Rs 150 to Rs 175 (for a single journey).

For Bus or Truck (Two axles), the tax has increased from Rs 315 to Rs 370.

Fee for single journey for the commercial vehicles registered within the district, the new revised rates for car, jeep, van, the light motor vehicle has been increased from Rs 45 to 55. For Light Commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus the toll tax has been increased from Rs 75 to Rs 90.

In Madanpur Toll Gate, the toll tax for cars, jeeps, vans, light motor vehicles has been revised from Rs 110 to Rs 125 from April 1 (for a single journey).

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus, the toll tax has been revised from Rs 180 to Rs 200 (for a single journey).

For Bus or Truck (Two axles), the tax has increased from Rs 380 to Rs 420.

Fee for single journey for the commercial vehicles registered within the district of fee plaza the toll tax, the new revised rates for car, jeep, van, the light motor vehicle has been increased from Rs 55 to 60. For Light Commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus the toll tax has been increased from Rs 90 to Rs 100.

In Doboka Toll Gate, the toll tax for cars, jeeps, vans, light motor vehicles has been revised from Rs 75 to Rs 90 from April 1 (for a single journey).

For light commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus, the toll tax has been revised from Rs 125 to Rs 185 (for a single journey).

For Bus or Truck (Two axles), the tax has increased from Rs 260 to Rs 305.

Fee for single journey for the commercial vehicles registered within the district of fee plaza the toll tax, the new revised rates for car, jeep, van, the light motor vehicle has been increased from Rs 40 to 45. For Light Commercial vehicles, light goods vehicles or minibus the toll tax has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 70.

It may be mentioned that the hike in the toll tax will definitely hit the prices of both essential and non-essential commodities in the state.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again, Check New Rates