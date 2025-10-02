Assam: Multiple Road Accidents During Maha Navami, several killed

On the night of Wednesday, October 1, amidst Maha Navami celebrations, multiple road accidents were reported across various districts of Assam, resulting in several fatalities.

In Kamrup district, a woman died in a road accident at Kalyanpur in Nagarbera. According to the reports, the victim, Samiran Nessa, was standing by the roadside when a speeding motorcycle hit her. The rider was a 14-year-old boy who lost control and struck her, leading to her to death.

In Golaghat’s Oka Ali area, a high-speed carnival vehicle lost control and crashed into a roadside tree, killing a woman named Lanumenla on the spot.

Three other passengers in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. The vehicle was travelling from Jorhat to Dimapur.

In Dhulai, Cachar district, a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a Bolero vehicle on National Highway 306 resulted in the immediate death of the bike rider. The deceased was identified as Annada Shankar Das.

The driver of the Bolero fled the scene. Local police have launched an investigation into the accident.

At Janjhimukh in Teok, a tragic accident claimed the life of Bhogamukh police officer Satyendra Malakar, while five other personnel, including Sub-Inspector Moromi Nath, were injured.

The accident occurred while the police team was inspecting areas threatened by rising water levels of the Jaji River during the night.

Authorities are investigating all incidents and urging the public to exercise caution on the roads, especially during festival celebrations.

