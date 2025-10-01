Assam: Tragic Road Accident in Dibrugarh Claims Three Lives

A horrific road accident near Checha Maidam in Lepetkata early this morning claimed the lives of three people. Two men died on the spot, while a young woman, who was critically injured in the crash, succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

According to reports, the driver of a luxury vehicle bearing registration number AS 04S 5355 lost control near Checha Maidam. The car reportedly veered off the four-lane national highway and fell into a ditch. The vehicle was carrying two men and a young woman at the time of the accident.

Police and local authorities have reached the site and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Also Read: BREAKING: Tragic Road Accident in Guwahati's Dakhingaon, Biker Dies on Spot