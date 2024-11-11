Assam: Multiple Road Accidents Leave 7 Dead, 2 Injured

A tragic road accident occurred at the Negheriting Chariali in Assam's Dergaon, where a Bolero pickup vehicle hit and dragged a child for nearly 10 meters.
The incident took place involving the vehicle with registration number AS 04 CC 0498. The child was critically injured and has been admitted to JMCH for medical treatment.
A devastating road collision took place at Rani Ghat in Assam's Cachar, where a Bolero pickup truck and a passenger auto collided.
The crash claimed the lives of four family members: Zakir Hussain, Rezia Begum, Dilwar Hussain, and Rehana Begum.
The parents and two children were killed in the horrific incident. One person remains in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital. Following the accident, enraged locals staged a blockade on the Silchar-Kalain connecting road.
A fatal road accident occurred on the newly constructed flyover in Assam's Pathsala. A four-wheeler struck and killed a student named Debashish Lohkar from Bajali’s Bogoritolia Gaon. The student was on his way to tuition on his bicycle when the incident took place.
Another road accident occurred at Assam's Dhakuakhana, where a labourer fell off a mixer machine connected to a tractor.
The labourer, identified as Madan Doley, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
The tragic incident occurred at Kalakata on the Dhakuakhana-Ghunasuti road. There are serious allegations against the Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital for not providing proper medical treatment to the laborer.
Meanwhile, in Krishnai, located in Assam's Goalpara district, an e-rickshaw carrying a student to school lost control and crashed on Monday. The victim, identified as Ayush Bhattacharya, tragically lost his life in the accident.
Despite being rushed to the Krishnai hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.
The incident led to heightened tension in the area, with local residents blocking National Highway 17, demanding a ban on e-rickshaw operations on national highways.