2 Assam Youths Killed In Accident While Travelling To Shillong

Two youths from Assam's Moranhat died tragically in a road accident in Meghalaya on Sunday. The duo was travelling from Guwahati towards Shillong on a motorcycle that came under the wheels of a truck travelling in the same direction near Shangbangla on National Highway 6 in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.
The deceased youths identified as Nilutpal Dowari (23) and Gargee Chutia (21), residents of Assam's Moranhat were travelling on a Royal Enfield Himalayan with registration number AS 01 FF 3367. They were on their way to Shillong when Dowari, who was riding the two-wheeler, tried to overtake a truck with registration number AS 01 RC 0413.
However, due to alleged excessive speed, the motorcycle rider reportedly lost control at a sharp curve, causing the bike to collide with the truck's rear tyre. Both the rider and pillion were thrown beneath the truck and died on the spot.
Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, transporting both bodies to the Civil Hospital Morgue in Nongpoh for inquest and post-mortem examinations. The truck driver, identified as Helmi Suting (34) was also taken to the Civil Hospital for a medical evaluation. Nongpoh Police have impounded both vehicles, which are now secured at the service lane.
The families of the deceased have been notified and instructed to contact the appropriate authorities for further procedures.