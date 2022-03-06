Assam Municipal Polls: 20.75% voter turnout till 11 am

Voting is currently underway for 80 Municipal Boards comprising of 977 wards across Assam.

According to the state election commission, a voter turnout of 20.75% was recorded till 11am during Municipal Board elections in Assam.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed confidence over the victory of BJP candidates in the ongoing municipal polls in Assam as he visited a polling booth station in Dibrugarh district to cast his vote.

2,532 candidates are in the fray for the polls this time. Out of the 2,532 candidates, 57 candidates have won uncontested.

Polling is being held in 2,054 polling stations. It will continue till 4 pm.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC) sources, the total electors for the 80 municipal boards is 16,73,899 which include 8,32,348 male voters, 8,41,534 female voters and 17 voter belong to the third genders.

Ruling BJP has fielded 825 candidates followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.



