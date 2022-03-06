Assam Municipal Elections: CM Sarma Urges People to Vote

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the people of the state to exercise their democratic right and cast their vote in the ongoing municipal board elections. He stated municipal elections as an important step towards ensuring public participation in governance.

CM Sarma in a tweet said, “Municipal elections are an important step towards ensuring public participation in the governance of urban areas. As polls to urban local bodies are being held across Assam today, I urge everyone to exercise their democratic right for determining their future.”

Earlier, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited a polling booth station in Dibrugarh district to cast his vote.

Sonowal in a tweet said, "Public is happy with the development initiatives taken up by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Therefore, people are excited to vote in favour of BJP.”

Polls for 80 Municipal Boards comprising 977 wards across the state is undergoing in Assam.

More than 16 lakh voters comprising 8.32 lakh males, 8.41 lakh females and 17 transgender will decide the fate of 2,532 candidates in the fray.

The ruling BJP has fielded the maximum number of candidates (825), followed by Congress with 706 candidates and BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 243 candidates.

Presiding Officer of Kamrup, Chandan Kalita said that for the first time EVMs are used instead of ballot papers in these elections.

Adequate security arrangements have been made across the state.

The counting will be held on March 9.

