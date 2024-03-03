Assam Muslim Group Supports Repeal of Marriage Act to Curb Child Marriage

The Assam unit of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, a Muslim organization affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has expressed support for the state government's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.
The Manch believes the move will help curb child marriage in the state.
"This will help the government to bring Muslim boys and girls out of a dangerous situation," said Alkas Hussain, the Manch's Assam unit convenor.
He commended Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to ending child marriage by 2026.
Hussain criticized some Muslim MLAs, accusing them of neglecting the issue of child marriage.
While the Manch supports the repeal, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has threatened legal action, claiming the decision violates the Kazis Act of 1880 and disrespects Kazis (Muslim jurists).
The Manch also supports the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, advocating for a single set of laws for all citizens. Hussain praised the central government's initiatives like banning triple talaq and undertaking development projects in the past decade.
Meanwhile, concerns are rising about potential protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about its implementation before the Lok Sabha elections. The Manch warned of further losses for Assam if such protests erupt.
"Assam suffered huge losses during the anti-CAA agitation in 2019. Since the matter is in the Supreme Court, I feel that we should wait for the court judgement and honour it," said Hussain.
He expressed confidence in the BJP winning all 11 Lok Sabha seats it is contesting; claiming people prioritize development over religious differences.
Regarding the BJP not fielding any Muslim candidates despite the community's significant size, Hussain stated that the party prioritizes winnability in its selections. He suggested that the BJP's ally, Asom Gana Parishad, might field a Muslim candidate in the Muslim-majority Dhubri constituency.