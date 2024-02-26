"Till I Am Alive, I Won't Allow Child Marriage To Happen In Assam,": CM Sarma

The Opposition Congress and AIUDF walked out of the Assam Assembly on February 26 to protest the State Cabinet's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the AIUDF's adjournment motion to discuss the Cabinet decision.
The Congress maintained that adjustments might have been made to the original Bill without eliminating it entirely.
According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Cabinet authorized the repeal of the Act on February 23 in order to put an end to the social evil of child marriage in the state.
Responding to criticism from the Opposition parties, CM Sarma stated in the House on February 26 that the Bill will be repealed since it is a step toward banning child marriage.
"Till I am alive, I won't allow child marriage to happen in Assam," he told in the house.
Congress stormed out of the House for ten minutes in protest over the Cabinet's decision.
AIUDF MPs initially yelled slogans and stormed into the House Well, where they squatted for more than five minutes.
They later walked out as the Speaker continued to complete the House's designated business.
The opposition CPI(M) representative and the lone Independent MLA remained in the House.