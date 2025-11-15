“Assam Must Remain for the Assamese,” Shringkhal Chaliha Asserts

The Veer Lachit Sena has announced that it will once again mobilise protests against illegal Bangladeshi settlers in Assam, signalling a renewed focus on protecting indigenous Assamese interests.

Speaking after the organisation’s Chintan Baithak, held in Lakhimpur, Sena leader Shringkhal Chaliha also confirmed that the group will stage demonstrations in response to the recent Dhing incident, emphasising that Assam must remain free from illegal Bangladeshi influence.

He claimed that in Dhing, attempts were made to threaten and attack Assamese people, warning that similar incidents could occur elsewhere if not resisted.

“Assam must remain for the Assamese. Illegal Bangladeshis cannot dominate us. Assamese people must be able to hold their heads high everywhere. The Veer Lachit Sena will do whatever is necessary to ensure this,” Chaliha stated.

Addressing the press conference, Chaliha added that the organisation would not tolerate the growing dominance of Bangladeshis in Dhing or any other part of the state.

He further informed that 52 members involved in misconduct within the organisation have been expelled after internal discussions and a unanimous decision.

Additionally, he said senior member Vikas Axom has been removed from primary membership after being found guilty in an internal inquiry.

However, Chaliha demanded the release of the organisation’s leader, Rantu Pani Phukan.

At the same time, Chaliha criticised certain MLAs who, according to him, have chosen to appease Bangladeshis rather than work for the indigenous people.

“As a proud son of Sivasagar, the Veer Lachit Sena objects to such actions. Bangladeshis are attempting to encroach on our land. If the government carries out eviction drives, we will not stand with those who support illegal migrants. The Veer Lachit Sena is not with such MLAs. Our stand is clear — the security and rights of indigenous people must be protected,” he said.

Chaliha concluded by asserting that the organisation was formed to speak up for indigenous Assamese interests and will continue to do so firmly.

