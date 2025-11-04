“No More Fund Collections in the Name of Veer Lachit Sena": Says Shrinkhal Chaliha

The central committee of Veer Lachit Sena has announced a major organisational review following the arrest of several of its members by Assam Police, who have since been sent to jail. Addressing a press conference at Jorpukhuri in Guwahati, central committee leader Shrinkhal Chaliha expressed concern over the ongoing situation and outlined a series of immediate decisions.

The committee has resolved that no member of Veer Lachit Sena will collect donations or funds in the organisation’s name from today onwards. A ‘Chintan-Manthan’ (introspective and strategic) meeting will be convened soon, during which several important resolutions are expected to be adopted.

Chaliha alleged that attempts are being made by various quarters to malign the organisation’s image, saying, “Many eyes are on Veer Lachit Sena, but we will continue our mission for indigenous rights with integrity.” He also urged the authorities to release all arrested members at the earliest.

The central committee further announced stricter eligibility norms for membership, stating that only individuals belonging to three generations of indigenous Assamese lineage would be eligible to join Bir Lachit Sena.

Chaliha also cautioned against misuse of the group’s name, revealing that reports had emerged of certain individuals demanding money in the name of Veer Lachit Sena. “Anyone approached for money in our name must immediately inform both the police and the central committee,” he said.

He added that the organisation will take strict action against those involved in such unethical practices, reiterating that Veer Lachit Sena will not tolerate any attempt to exploit its name or objectives for personal gain.

