Mystery shrouds the death of a person at a rehabilitation centre in Sonari in Assam’s Charaideo district.

The deceased person has been identified as Punaram Bailung alias Anil Bailung.

As per allegations leveled by the family members of Punaram, his death was a planned murder by the authorities of the centre.

Many other allegations have also been leveled against the rehabilitation centre.

Allegedly, the patients are provided wrong treatment and many atrocities are also inflicted on them.