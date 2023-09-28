Assam: Skeleton Discovered In Lumding Residence

In a concerning incident that took place at Lumding in Assam, the skeleton of a man was recovered from a residence on Thursday, adding to the rising crime concerns in the area.
According to sources, the skeleton was discovered in the new slum located under ward no. 1 of East Lumding village panchayat.
It was found within a densely packed hut, which served as the residence of Shanti Chetry.
Shanti Chetry made the discovery while visiting to tether a goat, where she accidentally stumbled upon the skeletal remains.
The incident has rattled the community, and Lumding police are currently investigating, although no significant leads have emerged yet. The nature of the incident, whether it was a murder or another circumstance, remains a perplexing mystery, deepening worries about the increasing crime rate in Lumding.