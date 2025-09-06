Assam: Mystery Shrouds Death of Young Girl at Baksa Brick Factory

The body of a 5-year-old minor girl was recovered near a brick factory at Nakuchi under Assam’s Baksa district.

According to information received, the young girl, identified as Tanjima Khatun, was last seen visiting her maternal uncle’s house along with her mother.

Hours later, her body was mysteriously discovered at KBI brick factory located near Nakuchi village.

Following the grim discovery, the family members of the deceased girl took her body to their residence located at No 2 Goroimari in Chirang district, which comes under Baksa’s Panbari police station.

Notably, the family members transported the body without informing the police. The matter came to light after an employee of the factory notified the police about the death of the girl. Initially, the authorities at the brick factory denied any such incident, but later cooperated with the police.

The body was then transferred Mushalpur civil Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.

