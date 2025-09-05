Guwahati: Two Arrested Over Child's Death In Open Drain

The Fatasil police in Guwahati have arrested two individuals in connection with the death of a minor boy who fell into an open drain on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) will brief the media later today regarding the arrests.

The case pertains to the death of five-year-old Sunit Kumar who fell into an open, under-construction drain near Vivekananda School in Guwahati’s Kalapahar locality.

Around 3 PM, the young boy reportedly fell into the exposed drain while playing by the side of the road. His body was recovered later in the evening by 6 PM with the help of Guwahati Police.

Another incident happened that same day in Kahilipara, where an elderly man named Fuljeet Sharma suffered severe leg injuries after falling into a roadside drain that was still under construction while he was walking home.

As public anger grew, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he had instructed the chief secretary to use satellite imagery to identify open drains across city areas, especially near construction sites. The CM also flagged a disturbing trend of manhole cover thefts at night, which he said was worsening the risks to public safety.

