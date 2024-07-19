Assam: Mystery Surrounds Death of Labourer at Tea Factory in Jorhat

The death of a labourer at a Tea Factory in Assam’s Jorhat district has sparked a mystery and raised suspicions of foul play.
The deceased, identified as Dumni Hazarika, was found near a water tank on the Shyam factory premises in Jorhat’s Chatai around 9 PM while leaving work for his residence.
Factory authorities quickly transported Hazarika to Jorhat Medical College, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Family members of the deceased have alleged that he was sent to the morgue before the family could reach the hospital, suggesting a possible premeditated murder.
The deceased, a resident of Jorhat’s Teok, had worked at the factory for eight years. His father has filed an FIR at Lahdoigarh police station in connection with the incident. Sources indicate that the deceased had been suffering from a chronic illness and was on medication.
The true cause of death is expected to be revealed through a post-mortem examination and ongoing police investigation.