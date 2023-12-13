Assam: Naga Militant Leader Fatally Shot by Fellow Member in Internal Dispute

A Naga militant leader was killed when he was fatally shot by a fellow member of his outfit amidst an internal dispute, the unfortunate incident unfolding near the Assam-Manipur border on a Tuesday.
The incident took place within the Jiringhat area situated in the Cachar district of Assam, where the deceased had been residing for a period with his relatives.
Notably, the outfit to which the militant was affiliated had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government, further complicating the nature of the incident. According to official accounts, a meeting had been convened, during which internal discord emerged, culminating in gunfire outside the designated meeting venue.
The officer in charge revealed that the slain militant held a senior position within the outfit, refraining from disclosing specific details. The gravity of the situation prompted swift action, with senior police officials rushing to the scene promptly after the unfortunate incident.
The officer affirmed ongoing investigations into the matter to unravel the intricacies surrounding the internal dispute that led to the fatal shooting.
Identified as Gaidin Chungpao, the deceased was a senior leader affiliated with the Naga Nationalist Council. The grim incident also resulted in injuries to another member of the group, Kahnlun Gai, who suffered wounds during the same firing incident.