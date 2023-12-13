Meghalaya's Agricultural Triumph: 20 Tonnes of Khasi Mandarin Bound for Dubai

Lyngdoh, addressing the event, expressed, "At one point in time, we would only trial internationally export 1.5 MT to 2 MT of Mandarin alone; today we are talking of 20 MT. This step will instill a sense of security in our farmers, telling them that we will grow together and benefit together."

He emphasized that farmers would play a crucial role in dictating the economy and highlighted the need to return to natural farming practices as part of the Organic Mission. "We have to reclaim our confidence in the farming communities. We will do what it takes to sensitize, educate, expose, and financially assist our farmers," he added.