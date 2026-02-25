Assam: Nagaon City Bus Service Relaunched To Boost Safety

Following the example of Guwahati, Nagaon has inaugurated its city bus service aimed at reducing traffic congestion and providing safer, faster, and more convenient transportation for residents. The initiative, jointly implemented by Assam's Nagaon district administration and the district transport department, targets improved daily mobility for students, employees, and the general public.

The launch event was attended by District Commissioner Debashish Sharma, Nagaon Batdara Constituency MLA Rupak Sharma, and District Transport Officer Simanta Borah, who officially flagged off the first city buses. The service will initially operate six buses across three main corridors, covering key routes within the district:

1. From Bebejia chariali to Puranigudam



2. From Purani Gudam to Bebejiya Chariali



3. From Dhing Gate to Kampur Town



4. From Kampur Town to Dhing Gate



5. From Dimow Chariali to Rupohi Bazar



6. Traffic will move on the connecting road from Rupohi Bazar to Dimow Chariali

The buses are scheduled to run daily from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, ensuring regular and accessible transport for commuters throughout the day.

The move addresses long-standing concerns about women’s safety and fare exploitation in e-rickshaws, providing a secure and affordable alternative for female passengers and young girls. Nagaon had previously operated a city bus service in 1973, which was discontinued for various reasons. The revival of this service is being welcomed as a significant step toward modernising the city’s public transportation system.