Assam State Transport Corporation Launches Bus E-Ticketing Service

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has launched its online bus e-ticketing service.

The service was initially launched in Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur districts of the state in collaboration with Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON), the release issued by ASTC Managing Director Rahul Chandra Das on Saturday said.

The service has been launched for a pilot project from Guwahati to Tezpur via Nagaon, and other routes will follow subsequently.

Passengers can avail the e-ticketing service of ASTC buses for both city and inter-district services once the software gets upgraded to cover all parts of the state.

The tickets will be available at www.astcbus.com, and passengers can reach out to the help desk or grievance redressal cell at astc2009@gmail.com.

On the other hand, a 24x7 toll-free help desk number 1800-345-3986 is also made available for passenger to lodge any kind of grievances.