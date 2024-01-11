Assam: Nagaon College Principal Raided Over Fake Caste Documents

Officials of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday conducted a search operation at the Nowgong Girls' College in Assam after forgery charges were leveled against the principal of the college, reports said.
As per a complaint leveled by the Anusuchita Jati Xongrami Parishad Assam, the principal of the college Dr. Kulen Chandra Das produced fake caste certificates for his appointment to the job.
Regarding the complaint lodged, the sleuths of CID Assam conducted a raid at the college to verify the caste certificates of Kulen Das, reports said. The raid was conducted under the supervision of CID Inspector Sanjib Das.
Reportedly, apart from the raid at Nowgong Girls' College, the CID also conducted similar search for fake documents at various locations. Searches were conducted for caste certificates of State Bank of India (SBI) Haibar gaon branch employee Mamoni Deka; junior scientist Bidisha Bora of Assam Agricultural University's Nagaon branch among others, sources said.