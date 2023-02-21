Assam: Nagaon Drug Dealer Extorts Money from Family of Fugitive Supplier

A drug dealer has been apprehended as he extorted money from the family of a fugitive drug supplier in Nagaon.

The apprehended drug dealer was identified as Shankumani Goswami. He hailed from Khutikatia in Assam’s Nagaon district.

This fraudulence was done by the Shankumoni under the guise of Nagaon Police.

The convict demanded an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the fugitive drug supplier.

They were extorted Rs 60,000 through threat.

Earlier on February 16, three leaders of All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) were apprehended in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to sources, the leaders were arrested on charges of extorting money from several businesses.

The police apprehended them from Nellie area of the district.

The following were the leaders who were held:

· General Secretary of Morigaon’s Tiwa students union Anup Patar

· Advisor of Nellie Anchalik Committee Dipankar Machlai

· President of Nellie Anchalik Committee Udit Patar

A team of police apprehended the three leaders from their residence at around 2.00 am.

They were involved in the preparations for the upcoming ATSU session to be held in Nellie.