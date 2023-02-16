Assam: 3 ATSU Leaders Held for Extorting Money in Morigaon

Morigaon

The leaders were arrested on charges of extorting money from several businesses.
Pratidin Bureau

At least three leaders of All Tiwa Students’ Union (ATSU) were apprehended on Wednesday night in Assam’s Morigaon district.

According to sources, the leaders were arrested on charges of extorting money from several businesses.

The police apprehended them from Nellie area of the district.

The following were the leaders who were held:

  • General Secretary of Morigaon’s Tiwa students union Anup Patar

  • Advisor of Nellie Anchalik Committee Dipankar Machlai

  • President of Nellie Anchalik Committee Udit Patar

A team of police apprehended the three leaders from their residence at around 2.00 am.

They were involved in the preparations for the upcoming ATSU session to be held in Nellie.

