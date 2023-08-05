Assam: Nagaon OC Suspended For Taking Bribe From Cattle Smugglers

The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ambagan Police Station in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday was suspended for allegedly taking bribes from cattle smugglers.
According to sources, the accused cop has been identified as Hemanta Kalita.
The incident was caught on camera exposing the cop’s involvement in the activity.
The video further showed a home guard Jawan, Hifzur Rahman, collecting money from a truck carrying cattle near the police station.
After seeing the video, Nagaon Superintendent of Police Nabaneet Mahanta took swift action and suspended Kalita from his post. He also dismissed Rahman from his service and ordered a probe into the matter.
Earlier on July 23, an Assam Police constable was The dismissed constable has been identified as UBC Shah Alom. He was dismissed for accepting money during Naka checking conducted at Manikpur in Bongaigaon district on Saturday.
The dismissed constable was identified as UBC Shah Alom. He was dismissed for accepting money during Naka checking conducted at Manikpur in Bongaigaon district on Saturday.
In a similar incident, the head constable of Hailakandi DEF in Assam was dismissed from service on July 19 after he was found guilty of the charges pressed against him.
The head constable has been identified as Rudra Singha who was accused of extorting money from truck drivers entering Assam from Mizoram. After the matter came to light, he was placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry was launched to probe whether he was guilty or innocent.