Police Constable Dismissed On Bribery Charges in Assam’s Bongaigaon

In a similar incident, the head constable of Hailakandi DEF in Assam was dismissed from service on July 19 after he was found guilty of the charges pressed against him. The head constable has been identified as Rudra Singha who was accused of extorting money from truck drivers entering Assam from Mizoram. After the matter came to light, he was placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry was launched to probe whether he was guilty or innocent.