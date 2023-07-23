Police Constable Dismissed On Bribery Charges in Assam’s Bongaigaon

An Assam Police constable has been dismissed from service with immediate effect after he was found guilty of accepting money.
The dismissed constable has been identified as UBC Shah Alom. He was dismissed for accepting money during Naka checking conducted at Manikpur in Bongaigaon district on Saturday.
Informing this, the Bongaigaon Police took to Twitter and wrote, “UBC Shah Alom has been dismissed from service on 22/7/23 in connection with DP No. 02/23 for accepting money while doing Naka Checking duty in Manikpur.”
In a similar incident, the head constable of Hailakandi DEF in Assam was dismissed from service on July 19 after he was found guilty of the charges pressed against him. The head constable has been identified as Rudra Singha who was accused of extorting money from truck drivers entering Assam from Mizoram. After the matter came to light, he was placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry was launched to probe whether he was guilty or innocent.