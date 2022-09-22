Assam

Assam: Nagaon PFI President Held Amid Nationwide Raids

He was arrested early in the morning at his residence in Kawaimari area.
Nagaon PFI President Held
Nagaon PFI President Held
Pratidin Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another Popular Front of India (PFI) member in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

According to sources, the accused member has been identified as Maulana Rahmat Ullah Qasmi and was arrested in Rupohihat.

Qasmi was the Nagaon district president of PFI.

He was arrested early in the morning at his residence in Kawaimari area.    

Earlier today, raids were carried out at around 3 am past midnight at House number 26 at Friends Path in the Hatigaon area at the residence of PFI leader and North East Regional Secretary Aminul Haque.

NIA has taken the PFI leader into custody in connection with terror funding, organizing training camps, and radicalizing people join proscribed organizations.

Also Read
Guwahati: GMC Conducts Drive Against Sale of Tobacco Products

Moreover, another PFI leader identified as Farhad Ali Ahmed was arrested from Dispur.

Notably, over 100 PFI cadres were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations.

Among the states where the raids were conducted include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read
Comedian Raju Srivastava Cremated in Delhi
PFI
Nagaon PFI President
Nationwide Raids

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com