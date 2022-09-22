Assam: Nagaon PFI President Held Amid Nationwide Raids

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another Popular Front of India (PFI) member in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

According to sources, the accused member has been identified as Maulana Rahmat Ullah Qasmi and was arrested in Rupohihat.

Qasmi was the Nagaon district president of PFI.

He was arrested early in the morning at his residence in Kawaimari area.

Earlier today, raids were carried out at around 3 am past midnight at House number 26 at Friends Path in the Hatigaon area at the residence of PFI leader and North East Regional Secretary Aminul Haque.

NIA has taken the PFI leader into custody in connection with terror funding, organizing training camps, and radicalizing people join proscribed organizations.