Assam: Nagaon Woman Sold in Oman, Human Trafficker Apprehended

The Nagoan police apprehended a man after a shocking incident of human trafficking came to the fore, sources said. The accused man has been identified as Motiur Rahman, a resident of Nagaon's Juria locality.
Sources said that Motiur deceived women under the pretext of providing them jobs in Mumbai. He allegedly sold these women to overseas clients in Oman, sources added.
There are accusations against Rahman for trapping several women of the minority community of Nagaon.
One of the women who was sold by Rahman in Oman shared a video revealing this alarming information. In the video, the woman confirmed that Rahman sold her to clients in Oman. She further stated that she has been physically abused and confined to a room.
Speaking on the matter, her brother said, "A few months ago a man named Motiur Rahman from Juria promised my sister a job in Mumbai. However, we recently received a distressing call from her, revealing that she has been sold in Oman. My sister informed us that she has been physically abused, deprived of food and sleep, and further being confined to a room. She has also not received any money in return to the work that she did in Mumbai few months ago."
Regarding the incident, the family of the victim filed a complaint against Motiur Rahman. Based on the complaint, the Juria police have apprehended Matiur and are continuing their investigation.