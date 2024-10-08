Assam: Nagaon Woman Sold in Oman, Human Trafficker Apprehended

Speaking on the matter, her brother said, "A few months ago a man named Motiur Rahman from Juria promised my sister a job in Mumbai. However, we recently received a distressing call from her, revealing that she has been sold in Oman. My sister informed us that she has been physically abused, deprived of food and sleep, and further being confined to a room. She has also not received any money in return to the work that she did in Mumbai few months ago."