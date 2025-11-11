Assam Nagarik Sanmilan Demands Judicial Probe into Delhi Blast, Cites Major Security Lapses

An explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort has prompted a high alert across the national capital. Security forces have sealed off the area, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blast.

The devastating blast near Delhi's Red Fort last evening is most condemnable. We unequivocally denounce this heinous act. The masterminds must be swiftly traced and punished. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. However, accountability cannot be ignored. With Delhi Police under the Central Home Ministry, this raises serious questions about intelligence and security lapses. Who will take responsibility?

This is the second major terror outrage this year, following the dastardly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. While we demand rigorous action against the perpetrators, a thorough probe into systemic failures is essential. Justice for victims requires both punishing the guilty and fixing the gaps.

After Pahalgam, this is a major intelligence and security failure by the Central agencies concerned, shaking the confidence of the common people. We therefore demand that a judicial inquiry be ordered immediately to fix responsibilities and suggest appropriate remedial measures.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that “all possibilities are being examined, and a comprehensive investigation will be carried out, considering every possible angle.”

He added that around 7 p.m., a blast took place inside a Hyundai i20 car, damaging nearby vehicles and leaving several pedestrians injured.

The note, on behalf of Assam Nagarik Sanmilan, was signed by: Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, and Shantanu Barthakur

Also Read: “All Those Responsible Will Be Brought to Justice”: Modi on Delhi Blast