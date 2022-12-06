Assam's First 3D Planetarium Inaugurated at Nalbari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the 3D planetarium at Nalbari with a cost of Rs. 8crores 50 lakhs rupees.

This is Assam’s first 3D planetarium of which the foundation stone was laid in 2012.

The chief minister will also visit Tamulpur for laying the foundation of six projects.

According to reports, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone and Bhumipujan of Tamulpur Medical College and a bridge along with several other projects with a cost of Rs. 568 crores.

Notably, a bridge will be constructed at Kumarikata-Kouli connecting road at Bhutan border in Tamulpur district 76 years after Independence.