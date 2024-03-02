Assam: Namrup OC Allegedly Shoots Self; Woman Left Injured

In a sensational incident, a police officer ended his life by allegedly shooting himself in Assam's Dibrugarh district, reports said on Saturday.
According to preliminary information, the deceased has been identified as Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Namrup Police Station, Anupam Gowala. The incident reportedly occurred at Rangpuria in Dibrugarh's Lahowal locality at around 2 am today.
Gowala reportedly committed suicide using his service pistol. He was a resident of Kakosang in Bokakhat.
Reports said that, a woman named Bishnupriya Lahon Gogoi sustained serious injuries in the incident. She has been admitted at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in critical condition.
The deceased OC's body was recovered at the residence of a man identified as Bipul Gogoi in Rangpuria, reports added.
Meanwhile, top officials of the Dibrugarh Police have reportedly reached the incident spot and an investigation has been launched.