Assam: Man's Narrow Escape as Truck Mows Down Bike in Dergaon

According to reports, the truck that was heading towards Guwahati mowed down a bike on the same road.
A bike rider had a narrow escape after he was mowed down by a truck in Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district on Thursday, reports said.

The accident reportedly took place at the Dergaon Chari Ali. According to reports, the truck that was heading towards Guwahati mowed down a bike on the same road.

However, the bike rider's life was reportedly saved due to the truck driver's caution and vigilance.

Locals stated that the accident took place due to the deplorable condition of National Highway 37 and the lack of a proper signal at the Dergaon Chari Ali.

Dergaon Tragedy: Experts from Delhi-Based Organization Inspect Accident Spot
