Assam: Narrow Escape for 6 Labourers as Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra

Six labourers had a narrow escape after a boat they were travelling in capsized in River Brahmaputra at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, reports said.
Reportedly, a water boat carrying at least six passengers capsized in the River Brahmaputra on Thursday. The passengers narrowly escaped any kind of misfortune as they were rescued by another boat which was rushed to the incident spot, sources said.
The six passengers were labourers employed in the construction work of the Jogighopa-Goalpara Bridge under the supervision of construction company A.P. Singhlal.
However, the reason for the boat capsize is not clear as of now.
Earlier, in August this year, around 32 passengers onboard a ferry boat had a hairbreadth escape after the boat reportedly capsized in Dibang River at Sadia in Assam’s Tinsukia district. Sources informed that the boat hit an underwater wooden structure following which it started to sink. The incident occurred close to Amarpur Ghat and people on the river bank were quick to notice the sinking boat.