Assam: Narrow Escape for 6 Labourers as Boat Capsizes in Brahmaputra

However, the reason for the boat capsize is not clear as of now.

Earlier, in August this year, around 32 passengers onboard a ferry boat had a hairbreadth escape after the boat reportedly capsized in Dibang River at Sadia in Assam’s Tinsukia district. Sources informed that the boat hit an underwater wooden structure following which it started to sink. The incident occurred close to Amarpur Ghat and people on the river bank were quick to notice the sinking boat.