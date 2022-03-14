Assam: National Footballer Sabina Minj Passes Away

Sabina Minj, a national level footballer hailing from Assam, has passed away while undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

As per reports, Sabina was grievously injured in a road accident near Jatiya Vidyalaya in Moran on March 6 and was admitted to AMCH for treatment.

Minj was a women footballer from Assam, who represented at the National level. She hailed from Halmari Tea estate in Khowang in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, state Sports Minister Bimal Borah paid a visit to Sabina’s house at Halmari Tea estate in Khowang and condoled the sudden demise of the talented footballer.

Taking to Twitter, Borah said, ” Deeply anguished to learn about the demise of Sabina Minj at AMCH, Dibrugarh. A powerhouse of talent, the national-level women's football player was an inspiration to many. I convey my sincere condolences to the bereaved family members & well-wishers. Om Shanti.”