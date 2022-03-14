5 Indian Students Killed in Road Accident in Canada

In a tragic incident, five Indian students have been killed in a road accident in Ontario in Canada on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Ontario highway 401 in the Quinte West city when a van and a tractor trailer collided.

The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar. The victims were aged between 21 and 24 years.

