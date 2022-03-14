5 Indian Students Killed in Road Accident in Canada

In a tragic incident, five Indian students have been killed in a road accident in Ontario in Canada on Saturday.
The incident occurred at the Ontario highway 401 in the Quinte West city when a van and a tractor trailer collided.
The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan and Pawan Kumar. The victims were aged between 21 and 24 years.
As per police reports, all the deceased were students residing in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.
High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims.
Taking to twitter, Bisaria said, “Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance.”