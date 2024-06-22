Cold Case Surfaces After 2 Students Of Same Jorhat School Go Missing

After two students of a school in Assam's Jorhat went missing, an almost four-month-old cold case of a similar ilk has also come to the fore.
As per reports, two students of Khalsa Hindi High School in Jorhat have gone missing. They were last seen two days ago on Thursday (June 20).
The identities of the missing students have been released. They have been identified as Suchind Rai and Nitish Choudhury, both studying in the seventh standard of the school.
However, their absence has brought to fore the disapperance of another student of the school.
Identified as Rahul Singh, the student has been missing since February, this year, sources informed.
As such, the demand of locals for an investigation into the matter has found renewed strength. Further details are awaited.