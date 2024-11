A 32-year-old PhD student from Shanti Nagar locality in Guwahati's Narangi Forestgate, studying at Delhi University, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in New Delhi.

The deceased has been identified as Rituparna Barman.

Preliminary reports suggest she suffered a cardiac arrest while being rushed to Pentamed Hospital. However, her family has expressed doubts, calling the death mysterious.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of her demise.

Rituparna was residing at Simran PG, Shop No. 2, Ground Floor, Room No. 3, Vijay Nagar Single Storey, near Punjab National Bank, New Delhi.