Man Dies After Vicious Stray Dog Attack In Assam’s Jorhat

In a tragic incident, a man lost his life following a vicious stray dog attack in Assam’s Jorhat district. The incident occurred on Monday night near Gurukul school in Gohain Tekela village, when a pack of stray dogs attacked the victim, identified as Islamuddin Laskar.

Sources revealed that the attack took place on the main road, and Laskar was left unconscious in the street. It wasn't until the following morning that local residents discovered him and immediately rushed him to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment.

Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Laskar succumbed to his injuries later that night.

Residents in Gohain Tekela village, particularly around the Gurukul School area, say that there has been a rapid increase in the stray dog population and alleged that it has led to multiple incidents of attacks in recent times.