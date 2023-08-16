Assam: NCB Busts International Drug Ring; 110 Kg Pseudoephedrine Tablets Seized

Further based on the statement of the accused, an investigation was carried out against Ardor Drugs Pvt Ltd, a pharmaceutical company based in Songadh, Tapi, Gujarat and it was found that Ardor Drugs Pvt Ltd supplied Phifed tablets without any label or marking and using bogus billing which indicates the only motive of diversion, later on, all the said packets of Phifed tablets were marked and labelled of Citrizine HCl 10 mg (Levocet) which contains non NDPS ingredients.