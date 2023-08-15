Mystery Shrouds Death Of Youth In Assam's Dabaka

A student died under mysterious questions while going for a bath at the Kangthilangso waterfall in Assam's Dabaka on Tuesday.
As per preliminary reports, the student belonged from Lanka town in the Hojai district of Assam. He had gone along with a group of friends to take a bath at the waterfall on the occasion of Independence Day.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld at the moment, owing to the age of the victim.
According to the information received, the victim had gone along with eight of his friends for a bath when the incident took place. Following the incident, the friends of the deceased mentioned that he had gone into the deeper trenches which led to his death.
However, when the body was inspected by the local police, they found injury marks on it, throwing the matter of cause of death up in the air.
Officials said that the body had been pulled out of the waterfall by the friends before the arrival of the police, stressing further on the possibility of foul play.
There was also a scuffle amongst the friends of the deceased when they arrived with the body at Dabaka.
When the locals witnessed the incident, they sensed something odd and informed the police.
Apart from launching an investigation into the matter, the police also detained the friends for questioning.