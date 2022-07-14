Assam: NCHISF Submits Memorandum to State Govt

North Cachar Hills Indigenous Students Forum (NCHISF) of Assam on behalf of the people of Dima Hasao district who are affected by highway road construction has demanded immediate compensation from the state government.

The forum submitted a memorandum for compensation citing various points for the affected families and the betterment of villages residing nearby the highways.

The first priority in the memorandum is the submission of the National Highway (NH)-54E compensation estimate bill to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) within 15 days and the release of all the necessary compensation before the commencement of 4-lane balance work.

The next important point is the immediate release of financial assistance to all the families whose houses were damaged by the recent landslides and floods due to heavy rainfall in the district.

Thirdly, the NCHISF also demand the NHAI to construct approach roads for all the villages acquired by the NHAI for 4 lane road construction, fourth- market sheds in nearby villages to sell the local products including other few demands.