Assam, NE To Witness Heavy Rainfall Over Next 5 Days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall over Assam and the Northeast region over the next five days.
According to the IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Kota, Raisen, Mandla, Ambikapur, Balasore and thence east-southeastwards to east central Bay of Bengal. A cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha between 1.5 and 7.6 kilometers above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.
Moreover, moisture incursion due to strong low-level southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely to continue during the next five days. Under its influence, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rains, thunderstorms with lightning is very likely over Northeast region, the report.
The IMD RMC report also mentioned that the amount of rainfall over the last 24 hours in Assam was recorded at over seven centimeters.
Meanwhile, over the next five days, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Charaideo, Biswanath and Sonitpur districts are likely to be affected. These districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall and district authorities have been asked to remain alert.
According to RMC, these can be the possible impacts over the next five days:
Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees, leading to increased travel time.
Uprooting of trees may cause damages to power sector
Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain
Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts due to uprooting of trees.
Possibilities of flash floods due to intense spell of rainfall.
Water logging or flooding in many parts of low lying areas.
Landslides or mud slide or land slip very likely.
Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.
Lightning may injure people and cattle at open place.
Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.
In light of the above, these are the actions suggested by the IMD:
Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.
Provide mulch at the base of the crop to prevent soil and root damage.
Avoid working in the fields during thunderstorm/lightning period and ensure proper mechanism to avoid runoff in case of rain.
Be Updated.