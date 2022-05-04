Assam: Nearly 100 Fall Sick After Having Food At Wedding

Around 100 people fell sick due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Tezpur under Sonitpur district.

As per sources, the people fell sick after consuming food at a wedding reception that took place in Puthimari village on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police and concerned authorities reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

While three of them, who are in critical condition, have been admitted to Tezpur Medical College Hospital (TMCH), others are being treated at home itself.

Last month, as many as seven persons died after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

