BCCI Bans Journalist Boria Mazumdar for Intimidating Indian Cricketer

Indian journalist Boria Mazumdar banned for 2 years by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) over threatening and intimidating messages to India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha.

The BCCI informed all the state units about the ban in an internal letter addressed by interim CEO Hemang Amin.

The decision was taken after the Indian cricket board formed a 3-member committee, which included Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Treasurer Arun Dhumal and councilor Prabhtej Singh Bhatia to investigate the allegations of the wicketkeeper. Saha claimed that he was bullied by a journalist after he refused to agree to an interview.

The three-member committee, heard from both Saha and Mazumdar before recommending the 2-years ban to the BCCI Apex council.

According to the internal letter, the following sanctions have been imposed on Boria Majumdar:

· A 2-year ban on getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any of the cricket matches (domestic and international) in India.

· A 2-year ban on getting any interview with any registered players in India.

· A 2-year ban on access to any of the BCCI and members association-owned cricket facilities.

The BCCI urged the state units to ensure compliance with the sanctions on the journalist.

Notably, Saha had not revealed the name of the journalist when he shared screenshots of messages of threat from him in February. Saha had alleged that the journalist took an aggressive tone after his refusal to grant him an interview. "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called 'Respected' journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," Saha had tweeted.