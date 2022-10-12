Assam: Nearly 70,000 People Affected by Floods in 5 Dists

Around 70,000 people have been affected by the recent wave of floods in five districts of Assam.

According to the flood report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 69750 people of Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts have been affected by the fresh wave of flood.

The flood waters have submerged 110 villages and 3021 hectares of cropland in the five districts.

As per the flood report of ASDMA, 27,119 people in Lakhimpur district have been affected in the third wave of floods.

The water level of the Brahmaputra River is still flowing above danger level mark at Neematighat in the Jorhat district.

The administration of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh districts has set up 22 relief distribution centers.

On the other hand, 34827 domestic animals are also affected by the deluge.

In view of the current flood situation in the state, the ASDMA along with all the stakeholders have ramped up the response and recovery services to the severely affected areas.

The flood situation in the Dhemaji district has become more critical as 38,774 people including 7,885 children have been affected by the deluge and 76 villages and 2,838 hectares of cropland in the district are currently underwater.

Many villagers have left their homes and taken shelter in safer places.

The SDRF and district administration teams are engaged in rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. The district administration has set up six relief distribution centres in flood-hit areas.