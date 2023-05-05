Assam: Nephew Slits Uncle's Throat In Hajo; Absconding

In a tragic case of avunculicide in Assam’s Hajo, a nephew killed his own uncle by slitting his throat with a sharp weapon, reports emerged on Friday. As per initial reports, the incident took place at Soniadi village in the Hajo tehsil of Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday night.
The accused, identified as Aadaar Ali, the nephew allegedly slit the throat of his uncle, Aataar Ali killing him. Aataar Ali was aged 58 years at the time of his murder.
Meanwhile, two others who tried to intervene as the accused was attacking his uncle, also sustained several knife wounds in the incident. They were identified as Mofizul Ali aged 55 years and Nijamuddin Ahmed, aged 52 years.
The injured Nijamuddin Ahmed and Mofizul Ali were rushed to Hajo Bishnuram Medhi Primary Hospital, however, from there Mofizul Ali was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital as his condition worsened. He is thought to be critical and fighting for his life.
Hajo Police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. In the meantime, the accused nephew Aadaar Ali managed to flee from the spot and has not been located yet.
The reason behind the murder was not immediately known. Speaking to reporters, a neighbour said, “I got a phone call from Aataar Ali’s wife who asked me to come and see what was going on. I immediately rushed towards their home midway through which I found Aataar Ali coming towards me clutching his neck. His clothes were bloodied.”
He said, “Behind him was Aadaar Ali, the nephew with a knife in his hands. I shouted at him and asked why he did this, but he instead chased me, so I ran.”
“However, my brother Mofizul Ali stood in his way. But instead of stopping, Aataar Ali went on to attack him, injuring him as well. We rushed him to the hospital as soon as possible,” added the neighbour.