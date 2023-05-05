Assam: Nephew Slits Uncle's Throat In Hajo; Absconding

The injured Nijamuddin Ahmed and Mofizul Ali were rushed to Hajo Bishnuram Medhi Primary Hospital, however, from there Mofizul Ali was referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital as his condition worsened. He is thought to be critical and fighting for his life.

Hajo Police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. In the meantime, the accused nephew Aadaar Ali managed to flee from the spot and has not been located yet.