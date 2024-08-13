Assam: New Militant Group Dismantled In Kokrajhar-Chirang Op; Weapons Seized

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh commended the operation, stating on X, “Another success for @assampolice. In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve intercepted and brought out a group of 20 youths who had been forming a new militant group over the past three to four months. They have heeded our calls for peace and handed over their weapons. Weapons recovered include:

- 06 automatic rifles

- 04 single-shot rifles

- 03 pistols with magazines

- 05 No. 36 HE grenades

- 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition

- 09 rounds of pistol ammunition

Kudos to @KokrajharP for their dedicated efforts. We remain committed to keeping our state free from weapons and violence.”