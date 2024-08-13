Assam: New Militant Group Dismantled In Kokrajhar-Chirang Op; Weapons Seized

In a major operation conducted in the dense forests of Kokrajhar-Chirang in Assam, security forces have successfully intercepted and disbanded a budding militant group.
This group, which had been clandestinely forming over the past three to four months, was composed of at least 20 young individuals.
Following a series of negotiations, the group agreed to abandon their militant activities and surrender their weapons.
The recovered arsenal includes six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazines, five No. 36 high-explosive grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition, and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.
Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh commended the operation, stating on X, “Another success for @assampolice. In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we’ve intercepted and brought out a group of 20 youths who had been forming a new militant group over the past three to four months. They have heeded our calls for peace and handed over their weapons. Weapons recovered include:
Kudos to @KokrajharP for their dedicated efforts. We remain committed to keeping our state free from weapons and violence.”