Assam: New revelation In Health Department Question Paper Leak

A new angle has come up in the case of health department question paper leak in Assam’s Morigaon on Wednesday in which a driver has been apprehended by the police.

Sources have revealed that a driver from Morigaon has been apprehended by the police. The driver named Habibur Rahman alias Tipu is a resident of Langribari Village in Moirabari.

It has come to light that Nasma Begum, who is the prime suspect of the case travelled in Habibur’s vehicle to the examination hall.

On Monday, the Morigaon Police apprehended Nasma Begum and her husband for their alleged involvement in the question paper leak of the recently held Grade-3 exam for health department.

Nasma had appeared for her examination in Lakhimpur from where the question paper was leaked.

The examination was held on Sunday. Sources have revealed that a part of the question paper was found in the examination hall. Thereafter, someone made it viral by taking a picture of the question paper. The title ‘begum’ could clearly be seen on the paper. However, the authorities couldn’t clearly figure out the name.

After much investigation, it came to light that the mastermind behind Morigaon’s Moirabari paper leak incident is a woman from Assam’s Lakhimpur district named Nasma Begum.