Assam: Newly Married Couple Dies By Suicide In Nalbari

A newly married couple allegedly died by suicide in Assam’s Nalbari district in the evening hours of Wednesday.

As per reports, the bodies of the couple were recovered from their bathroom in their residence. The deceased were identified as Mridul Thakuria and Rupali Thakuria.

The reason for them taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, locals and family members have expressed shock over the incident.

It is learned that Mridul Thakukia was a tailor by profession and ran a five-member family.

During the assembly session last month, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that the state reported over 28,000 suicide cases since 2012.

He said that inquiry into such cases has revealed that individuals have taken their own lives for various reasons, including family dispute, financial crisis or a relationship gone wrong.

As many as 28,056 suicide cases have been reported since 2012 in the state, CM Sarma said.

Also Read: Guwahati: Youth Dies by Suicide in Rajgarh