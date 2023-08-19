Assam: NFR Extends Tinsukia-Dhubri Special Train Service for 3 More Months

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the service of a special train running between Tinsukia and Dhubri for an additional three months, from August 20 to November 19, 2023.
The train will operate thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday in both directions, as announced by the NF Railway.
The train's departure from New Tinsukia is scheduled for 02:30 p.m., reaching Dhubri at 04:30 a.m. the following day. In the opposite direction, the train will leave Dhubri at 05:00 a.m. and arrive at New Tinsukia at 10:00 p.m. on the same day.
The train is slated to make stops at various stations, including Dhemaji, Bishwanath Chariali, Udalguri, Rangiya Junction, Nalbari, Tihu, Pathsala, New Bongaigaon, Sapatgram, and Gauripur. The train will offer different coach classes such as AC 3-tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.
The NFR has shared the train's schedule and stoppages on the IRCTC website and its social media platforms. Passengers are urged to double-check these details before embarking on their journey.
This extended train service will be particularly beneficial for individuals who frequently travel for work or medical purposes, enhancing connectivity for the people of Assam. The move reflects the NFR's dedication to improving transportation options and connectivity in the region.